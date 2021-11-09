Portland City Hall. Amanda Troxler / OPB

Portland businesses and public entities that are required by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to have an air quality permit may soon owe an extra tax. A city plan would levy a surcharge on the largest emitters of air pollution to create city infrastructure to address the problem. It would also make funds available that businesses and organizations could apply for to help them reduce their emissions. The public comment period on this tax to reduce air pollution proposal closes Nov. 19. We hear more details from Portland Commissioner Carmen Rubio, who heads the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability, and Kyle Diesner, a BPS policy analyst.

